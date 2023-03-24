BATHURST City are guaranteed to feature in the upcoming Bathurst District Cricket Association presidents cup grand final - it's just a question of which team gets there.
Bathurst City McKay and Quigley meet one another in what will be a strong celebration of the club's junior cricket culture in the cup's preliminary final at Morse Park 2 this Saturday and Sunday.
McKay get a second chance to reach the decider after they went down to St Pat's White in the qualifying semi-final and Quigley remain alive in the race following their crushing success over Rugby Union Golds in the elimination semi-final.
Quigley powered to a 130-run win thanks mostly to Jason Nunan's remarkable figures of 8-15 from his six overs.
Sean Munns then hit an unbeaten half century after Redbacks had already passed the target of 69 to put the result well beyond doubt.
McKay's strong regular season record of nine wins and three losses still makes them the favourites for this weekend but Quigley showed no signs of rust after missing the last week of the regular season with the bye.
Munns said it's been great to see the team take another step forward this season.
"We were knocked out at the semi-final stage last year so it was great to get that win, and it puts into perspective the improvement that we've had as a group," he said.
"For the other presos team - who narrowly missed out last year - to finish second and get to this position is a credit to everyone involved.
"Either way we'll have a team in the grand final - it's just disappointing that we didn't have one side through already, otherwise as a club we'd have a chance of getting three teams in the grand final.
"Our second graders have been playing some excellent cricket, and they'll be really pumped for their opportunity as well."
Munns said Nunan's efforts with the ball were something to behold.
"He took a double hat-trick, which brought up his five-fer, and ended up taking six wickets in his eight wicket spell," he said.
"It was extremely exciting to watch, and it was a great day of cricket."
Finals cricket for Bathurst City will also extend into this Saturday's BDCA second grade preliminary final against Centennials Bulls next door at Morse Park 1.
Redbacks won their way through to the game after an emphatic elimination semi-final success over Rugby Union, led by Jay Cleary's 83 and Rhys Langford's 50 plus a devastating bowling combination of Angus Baker (5-10) and Troy Grimshaw (4-17).
Bathurst City made their way to 223 after winning the toss and electing to bat before they had Rugby all out for just 43 inside 27 overs.
The preliminary final will be the first time that Redbacks and Bulls have met this season.
Their previously scheduled clash back in round two was lost due to rain.
Bulls find themselves in the contest after going down to City Colts by 157 runs in the qualifying semi-final.
