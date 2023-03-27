Western Advocate
Luke Jones, 39, in Bathurst Local Court for drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated March 27 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
Arvo on the beers before driving puts man in court for mid-range PCA
FOUR Victoria Bitter (VB) beers flowing through a man's bloodstream as he got behind the wheel of a car has resulted in a drink-driving charge, a court has heard.

