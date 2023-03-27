Arvo on the beers before driving puts man in court for mid-range PCA

FOUR Victoria Bitter (VB) beers flowing through a man's bloodstream as he got behind the wheel of a car has resulted in a drink-driving charge, a court has heard.
Luke Jones, 39, of Federation Drive, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 15 to mid-range PCA.
According to court documents, Bathurst Highway Patrol police officers saw a white Holden Captiva - driven by Jones - heading along Kabbera Boulevard in Kelso at 6.20pm on February 10, 2023.
Jones was stopped and asked by police for his licence before he participated in an alcohol breath test.
After he gave a positive reading for alcohol, Jones was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he told cops he had four VBs between 4pm and 6pm.
While in police custody, Jones - who police said had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet - gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.115.
During sentencing, Jones' solicitor, Mr Cain, told the court his client was an "excellent character" in the community and had made a mistake.
"He's not someone who will come before court again," Mr Cain said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Jones had a few speeding matters on his record and that he had done the Traffic Offenders' Program.
Jones was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.
