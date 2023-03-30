Bathurst's sister city relationship could unearth Australia's unknown history

LITTLE is known about Australia's early colonial military history, but Bathurst's sister city relationship with Cirencester could lead to it being unearthed.
Bathurst is Australia's oldest inland settlement and was named after the third Earl Bathurst.
After Bathurst's bicentenary, a sister city relationship - also referred to as a Friendship Agreement - was formed with Cirencester, a community in the Gloucestershire region of England, situated in the Cotswolds, not far from Bath.
It is the seat of the Earls Bathurst.
Bathurst councillor Jess Jennings, who has been in discussion with historian Dr Stephen Gapp, said that the family archives of the current Earl Bathurst could contain the missing information from Australia's early colonial military history.
"Further discussion with him (Dr Gapps) led to the realisation that this connection with Cirencester, and particularly Lord Bathurst, could also be a pathway to accessing archives and material that directly informs Australia's military history in the very earliest times, because the third Earl Bathurst was a minister for war and the minister for colonies at the same time as the 1824 proclamation," Cr Jennings said.
He said Dr Gapp had suggested Lord Bathurst might have family archives that could shed light on the military equipment, hardware, ammunition, uniforms, supplies, and the number of men, that were sent out and when.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Based on these discussions, a research project proposal has been put together with the purposes of finding out this information.
"Believe it or not, Australia has very little understanding of what those figures and statistics actually are," Cr Jennings said.
"It's the sort of thing I find hard to believe, that we just don't know this history, and the war memorial in Canberra certainly doesn't know it, but this has led to a research project proposal that could well shed light on Australia's earliest colonial history and inform an understanding of how the frontier wars played out, more so than we understand already."
He said the current Earl Bathurst is "very interested and supportive" of the research project, and is considering opening up the family archives.
Now, funding is being sought for the project proposal.
Cr Jennings said this has all been made possible because of Bathurst's relationship with Cirencester.
"It's intricately linked, because Lord Bathurst is actually the critical step to get to the archives that we need and, interestingly, someone like Stephen Gapps didn't have the personal connections with the current Earl Bathurst even though he knew who the third Earl Bathurst was 200 years ago," he said.
"This sister city relationship has really opened up a potential treasure trove of historical information for Bathurst."
This information would not only be significant to Bathurst, but significant to Australia.
And for that reason, Cr Jennings believes there is "reasonably good chance" the project proposal will receive funding.
"It's the sort of thing that a lot of historical institutions are quite interested in," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.