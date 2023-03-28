Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst's third McDonald's set to open in June this year

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
March 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mainbrace Constructions site manager Stuart Douglas and franchise of the new McDonald's Todd Bryant, at the site of the new restaurant on the Mitchell Highway. Picture by Bradley Jurd
Mainbrace Constructions site manager Stuart Douglas and franchise of the new McDonald's Todd Bryant, at the site of the new restaurant on the Mitchell Highway. Picture by Bradley Jurd

THE city's third McDonald's restaurant is opening its doors in June, and it needs over 100 staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.