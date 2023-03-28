Western Advocate
Getting the mob home safely a key focus of road safety session held at Kelso Community Hub

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Toni-Lee Scott; Acting Sergeant Adam Cross from Chifley Police District Highway Patrol; and Carnegie-Grace Comyns, 3, and her mum Juliet Comyns attending the child safety baby seats information seminar. Picture by Chris Seabrook
GETTING the mob home safely is at the core of a new safety initiative in which 22 young Indigenous families received new car seats for their children.

