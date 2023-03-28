GETTING the mob home safely is at the core of a new safety initiative in which 22 young Indigenous families received new car seats for their children.
"Is your child safe?" is the question parents were asked at the information session, which focused on ensuring child car seats are properly anchored in a vehicle and children are adequately restrained.
By law, all children under seven years of age must be secured in the correct child car seat for their age and their size.
It is also recommended children seven years and older stay in their booster seat until they are too tall for them.
Through the safety initiative, police, the Aboriginal Lands Council, Transport for NSW and the Aboriginal Engagement Team for the Western Region all partnered.
Parents joined them for an information session at the Kelso Community Hub where car safety was discussed.
There was a fitting station on-site with 22 child car seats provided by Transport for NSW.
Members of Chifley's Highway Patrol were also on hand to talk with parents, while staff from the Aboriginal Lands Council, who are trained baby car set-fitters, worked with parents to ensure their new safety seats were installed correctly.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell from Chifley Police District said it was a great day, and with road safety and Towards Zero (road fatalities) a key target of NSW Police, it was a highly beneficial event for parents.
"As the inspector in charge of traffic for the Chifley PD, I'm always promoting, through local media, safe driving practices and advice regarding school holidays, Easter coming up and driving to road conditions," he said.
"So for me, anything that can assist in keeping people safe is extremely important.
"We don't want our emergency services, police, ambulance, SES, firies and RFS, or any emergency services, to attend a situation where someone has been injured or worse because they have not been properly restrained."
Head of Chifley Highway Patrol, Acting Sergeant Adam Cross, said his advice to parents was to ensure your child is properly restrained.
In speaking with the group, he said that as an officer, he has seen many examples where a car seat wasn't anchored properly or the safety straps in the car seat were not done up according to the instructions.
He urged parents to undertake a cursory check of the seatbelt, including ensuring the main seatbelt for the car has been fitted through the seat correctly.
"Make sure there are no twists in the seatbelt; we've got to think about our children before we think about ourselves," he said.
And as a highway patrol officer, Acting Sergeant Cross said drivers can't just assume they won't be involved in a crash.
"Crashes do happen and often the consequences affect the whole family and it can be devastating," he said.
He said failing to adequately restrain your child also carries big fines.
"Failure to restrain a child carries a minimum of three points off your licence, plus the fine. If you have multiple children, you can be looking at three, six or nine points; potentially the loss of your licence," he said.
