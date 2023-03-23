BACK in black, turn back in time, there's a new kid in town - combine all those and you'd have an anthem fitting for Bathurst Panthers' 2023 reserve grade side.
When Panthers run out for this Saturday's reserve grade pre-season knockout the side will be very different to the one which won last year's Group 10 grand final.
While a handful of players from that premiership winning side are back, there have been wholesale changes.
There's under 18s graduates, returning former Panthers juniors and some who are new to the sport all together.
"To be honest it looks like a brand new squad, we've only got a handful of lads that played last year like Cal Limon, Matty Ellsmore, Charlie Hutchings, Evan Cafe," co-coach Michael Wicks said.
"Most of our players are previous juniors of ours we've had to reach out to, the way this point system is we can't really get blokes from outside.
"So we've got guys who have either never played, or played with the club as juniors, some of them are our local juniors who went and played with Mungoes and came back.
"We called in a few favours to get numbers, but everyone seems to be getting along really well and if you're good mates off the field then you're going to have more success on the field."
Two of the club's former players who are back in black this season are Katon Crawford and Andrew Bennett.
Crawford was a Group 10 representative as a junior and enjoyed plenty of premiership success, while Bennett played his first grand final as a Panther when he was 10.
Both impressed in last Saturday's trial against Woy Woy.
"Andrew Bennett went well in that trial, he's not really a natural halfback as far as seniors go, but he's taken that job on with both hands. I sort of told him early in the piece that he'd be one of my halves," Wicks said.
"He's really taken it on board. He's his own biggest critic, he was pretty down on the mistakes he made in that trial, but that's also good because it shows he wants to improve.
"Kato Crawford played pretty good too considering the 40 degree heat. He'll play up the middle for us and probably come on first drop, as soon as one of the front rowers gets tired he'll come on.
"He's not really a structured player, so you just give him the ball and see what he does and work off the back of that.
"I played a lot of footy with him early in the piece, he played juniors with us and through 18s and he played a few years of seniors."
Bennett will line up in the number seven jumper this Saturday in Blayney and will be paired in the halves by Joey Bugg, who has been granted an exemption to play.
In the season proper Brayden Wicks, who is unavailable this Saturday, will spend time in the halves too.
"We were struggling for numbers but we reached out to [Blayney vice president] Adam Hornby and he was nice enough to give us an exemption on a couple of players who came off the bench for first grade in the knockout," the coach explained.
"The squad is looking okay if there were no injuries, but there's been a couple so I've had to register myself to make up numbers for this knockout.
"But we've got a quality squad, once everyone is on deck we should be pretty competitive."
Panthers have been drawn to play Blayney and Orange CYMS in their knockout pool round games.
Lithgow and Cowra are the other two sides that will participate.
While Wicks would naturally love for his side to qualify for the final as well, for him Saturday is more about giving new combinations a chance to gel and gaining match fitness.
"We're never going to have a trial game that's got our actual round one team, this is just about giving everyone a game of footy," he said.
"At the end of it, it's just a trial, like results don't really matter, it's just about having a hit out, but it should be fairly strong.
"Even teams like Blayney and Cowra, who don't have first grade teams, they've got some strong players who'd be playing first grade at other clubs, so it's going to be fairly competitive.
"Us and Blayney, half their team and half our team were all at a wedding together only a few weeks back, so there was a bit getting thrown around. So it should be a bit of fun playing them."
Panthers first game of the knockout against hosts Blayney, kicks off at 11.50am at King George Oval.
