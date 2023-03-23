Bathurst dojos enjoy a golden haul at ISKA NSW Open

THE rest of the state learned just learned what Bathurst is capable of in the martial arts scene following excellent performances from the city's dojos at the recent ISKA NSW Open.
Both Precision Martial Arts and Pollets Martial Arts students brought home a large haul of trophies from the Sydney event, as both new and experienced competitors alike gave it everything they had.
Isabella Morris had the biggest haul of awards for the Precision team with her pair of golds (sword combat and point sparring) and three second placings (light kick, kata and weapons kata).
Charlotte Morris, Alexis Jarvis and Ryan Gooley all picked up multiple podium placings.
Fleur Van Holst Pellekaan (kata, point sparring) had multiple wins and gold also went to Melia Marks and Ben Mannix.
Coach Taylor Sargent said the results are great to see at such an early point of the season.
"The kids did really well over the weekend, considering it was just their second tournament of the year. There were some fantastic results to come out of it," she said.
"Our older and advanced kids who have been here a bit longer, have trained really hard for this one - but that's not to say the younger ones don't train as much.
"All competitors with us are training four hours a week with us and they're working hard at home as well. Some of our older ones are doing at least six hours a week here.
"We did really well in our strong points. We're a karate school to start with, so the point sparring and kata we did quite well in, but we're also branching out in other events, like the light kick. That's great to see the club doing well in a variety of disciplines."
Jethro Hartmann was a strong performer for the Pollets team as he won self defence gold while finishing with four other podium results.
Jackson Pearce and Joe Clarke bagged the same winning combination of koshiki and light kick gold, while Jet Pearce, Ben Bower, Nathaniel Beale Callaghan, Cain Bass, Majlis Winfield and Erin Miller were among the top three finishers.
Instructor Ian Pollet said the efforts of his Bathurst side have been noteworthy this year.
"They train so hard. The majority train around five to six days a week and they seem to be very dedicated. We have such a great group here in Bathurst. We've produced champions over the years and I feel that this group will be the same," he said.
"These young guys, as they get closer and closer to the World Championships in October, I feel will excel.
"These a lot of great efforts from this tournament. Evie, who's just starting to compete, seems to be showing great signs, as is Kral [Gaquit] and Joe. I feel the whole team did such an outstanding job.
"They're showing great skills and dedication. Some people might be saying that young people might not be what they used to be but there's a lot of young champions coming up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.