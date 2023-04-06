Around 50 customers have been affected after the company that owns Fair Dinkum Builds Orange entered into creditors' voluntary liquidation - and those customers are "highly unlikely" to get their money back.
This type of liquidation occurs when the company's shareholders determine that the company can no longer service its debts.
Two customers who say they have been directly affected by this liquidation are Garry and Debbie Douglas.
The couple say they are now down over $6000 after they paid a deposit to Fair Dinkum Builds Bathurst for the installation of a carport with a cement slab.
But the loss of their deposit was only the beginning of the troubles that the liquidation has caused, according to the couple.
They say they have now been left with a destroyed driveway and have been forced to hire an alternative company to fix the demolition.
The deposit for the carport was paid in July 2022 and work was promised to start in early December, though it wasn't until March that work on the carport finally began, according to the couple.
They say that, in early March, two workers attended their home and began to pull up the existing driveway in order to lay foundations for the carport.
"Then a few days rolled around and I received a phone call from a lady saying she was from the liquidators and that Bathurst Sheds had ceased trading, and we had possibly lost all our money," Mr Douglas said.
"In the meanwhile, they've left the front yard all dug up and we've had to remove pavers for them to do the concreting, and we've just got dirt now," Mrs Douglas added.
The couple say they have been left devastated, angry and inconvenienced.
"We've had to leave our vehicle at a friend's house because we can't get a vehicle in the yard at all," Mrs Douglas said.
"They've left us in a real mess."
As well, they have been forced to organise alternative arrangements to have their driveway corrected.
"God only knows what it's going to cost us now," Mrs Douglas said.
They are also in doubt as to whether they will be able to recover any of the funds paid the company.
"We just go on the list as one of the unsecured creditors and it's pot-luck as to whether we get anything back or not," Mr Douglas said.
This was confirmed by Mitch Griffiths from Rapsey Griffiths financial group, who was appointed the liquidator of the Builtrite Shed Company Pty Ltd on March 20, 2023.
The company operated under a variety of trading names, one of which was Bathurst Sheds.
According to Mr Griffiths, it can be estimated that approximately 50 customers will be impacted by the liquidation, and unfortunately, it is highly unlikely that these customers will be reimbursed.
"Customers will be unsecured creditors of the company," Mr Griffiths said.
"This means they will participate in any distribution of funds when the assets of the company are sold. They will rank alongside creditors such as the Australian Taxation Office.
"Customers who have a Home Owners Warranty Insurance policy may be able to make a claim on the policy."
The investigation into the voluntary liquidation of Bathurst Sheds is in the preliminary stages, and Mr Griffiths was unable to provide any more information regarding the process.
ACM attempted to contact Builtrite Shed Company Pty Ltd for comment, but correspondence has been blocked due to the nature of the liquidation.
