TAKING a motorbike on a joyride has added to a man's growing list of driving matters.
Brenton James David Haskins, 35, of Boyd Street, Kelso, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving without ever being licensed after he pleaded guilty to the charge.
Police got a call over their radio to say a man - later confirmed to be Haskins - was riding a small yellow motorbike near the intersection of Boyd and Bonnor streets about 12.30pm on February 5, 2023, court papers said.
Police arrived 10 minutes later and saw Haskins heading along Boyd Street.
The court heard Haskins pulled into a driveway and was followed by police, who stopped him and asked for his licence.
"You don't need one to ride a trail bike," Haskins said to police, as described by court papers.
Checks in the Roads and Maritime Services database by police showed Haskins had never held a licence in any state of Australia.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked during sentencing why a self-represented Haskins had made a habit of driving without a licence, after she noticed he had five prior instances of the same charge on his record.
"I got it [motorbike] out for the first time and got caught," Haskins said in response.
Haskins was convicted and fined $600. He was also disqualified from driving for three months.
