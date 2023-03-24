Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Where to vote in Bathurst on NSW election day

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:07pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Election day in NSW is March 25.

PRE-POLL voting will come to an end at 6pm on Friday, March 24, which means that anyone who hasn't cast their vote in the NSW election will need to attend a polling venue on election day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.