PRE-POLL voting will come to an end at 6pm on Friday, March 24, which means that anyone who hasn't cast their vote in the NSW election will need to attend a polling venue on election day.
The city of Bathurst is part of the Bathurst electorate, which covers an area spanning 16,327 square kilometres and includes other locations such as Lithgow, Oberon, Blayney, Millthorpe, Portland, Wallerawang, Rylstone, Kandos and Cullen Bullen.
There will be 10 voting centres in the city of Bathurst itself, shown on the map below. The map also provides information about accessibility at each venue.
Voting centres will open at 8am on Saturday, March 25, with voting to conclude at 6pm.
Inside a voting centre, people will be handed two ballot papers.
The smaller ballot paper, which is for the Legislative Assembly, will list the candidates for the seat of Bathurst. Voters must put a '1' in the box of the candidate of their choice, and can number more boxes if they wish to.
The larger ballot paper, for the Legislative Council, can be filled out either above or below the line.
For more information about voting, and to see other polling places in the Bathurst electorate, visit the NSW Electoral Commission website.
