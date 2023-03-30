A WRITER who is a regular visitor to Bathurst will be back in the city next month.
Anne Hutchison was at Bathurst Library last year to discuss her second book, No Ordinary Life, an historical biography about her parents' experience during World War Two.
She was also at the library in 2020 to talk about The Gift of Adoption and to share her family's experience with adopting foreign children.
Bathurst Library says Ms Hutchison will return to the Keppel Street venue in the lead-up to Anzac Day to discuss her new book, Private CRL Smith: A Digger's Story From The Western Front, and to offer fresh insights into researching and writing about historical lives.
Bathurst Library manager Patou Clerc said Ms Hutchison will talk about the process of collecting memorabilia and anecdotes about her family member and how she brought everything together into a cohesive story.
This event will be part of the NSW Heritage Festival.
The book is based on the private war diary of Charles Robert Lumsden Smith, who fought in France and Belgium.
"Last year Anne held a very engaging author talk for her book No Ordinary Life," Ms Clerc said.
"She has a way of giving interesting insight into the subject of the book, while also explaining some ways of researching your family history."
Ms Hutchison's The History Talk: A Digger's Story event will be held at Bathurst Library on Thursday, April 13 at 6pm.
For more information, visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au/library or call the library on 6333 6281.
All library activities are free, but bookings are essential on 6333 6281.
