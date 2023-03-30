Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Writer Anne Hutchison to give a talk at Bathurst Library on her new book, Private CRL Smith: A Digger's Story From The Western Front

Updated March 31 2023 - 10:44am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Author Anne Hutchison and Charles Robert Lumsden Smith, the subject of her new book.
Author Anne Hutchison and Charles Robert Lumsden Smith, the subject of her new book.

A WRITER who is a regular visitor to Bathurst will be back in the city next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.