Court

Corey Reinier Chapman in Bathurst Local Court for driving unlicensed

By Court Reporter
March 27 2023 - 3:00pm
A bronze statue of a blinded Lady Justice holding scales in front of a stack of books. File picture

A 27-YEAR-OLD has been told by a magistrate to weigh up the risk of getting behind the wheel while unlicensed again or he'll be driving himself straight to a jail cell.

