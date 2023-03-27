A 27-YEAR-OLD has been told by a magistrate to weigh up the risk of getting behind the wheel while unlicensed again or he'll be driving himself straight to a jail cell.
One month after his licence was disqualified, Corey Reinier Chapman of Upper Turon Road, Sofala, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to two counts of driving while unlicensed.
Chapman was behind the wheel of a Toyota Hilux heading along Russell Street in Bathurst about 1.15am on February 5, 2023 when police were doing traffic duties, court documents said.
Police said they stopped Chapman and asked for his licence, knowing he was disqualified as a result of previous dealings.
"My girlfriend was in town drinking and asked me to pick her up," Chapman said to police.
On a separate occasion, Chapman was caught driving unlicensed along Boyd Street on March 4, 2023 just before 1pm, court papers reveal.
When he was stopped by police, Chapman said "it's our daughter's birthday. We live out of town and just wanted to do something nice for her birthday for once".
Checks in the Roads and Maritime Services database confirmed he was disqualified following court proceedings on February 15 for another driving matter.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked Chapman about the risk of flouting court orders.
"A month ago you were disqualified. What part of the disqualification did you not understand?" Ms Ellis said.
"If you come back [to court] with a matter like this, I'll have to consider jail."
Chapman was fined $2000 and lost his licence for at least another seven months.
