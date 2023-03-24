Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Cricket

Flynn, Hugh Taylor looking to help Rugby Union reach BOIDC grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

RUGBY Union are a team who have utilised every bit of their experience to reach the preliminary final of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition but it's been two of their younger players making some of the biggest impressions in their games of late.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.