RUGBY Union are a team who have utilised every bit of their experience to reach the preliminary final of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition but it's been two of their younger players making some of the biggest impressions in their games of late.
Brothers Flynn (17) and Hugh (15) Taylor are looking forward to the upcoming clash with Orange CYMS at Wade Park to decide who will meet Cavaliers on the last weekend of the season.
The duo provide a perfect yin and yang formula as a pair, with Flynn marking himself as an important part of the Rugby bowling attack and Hugh taking his batting to the next level this campaign.
Flynn snared team-best figures of 4-26 in the team's minor semi-final victory over St Pat's Old Boys last weekend.
Prior to that, in a must-win game during the last round of the regular season, he finished with 2-14 from his seven overs against Centrals.
Hugh has picked up highlights of his own, most notably his first ever century in Rugby's big win over ORC in the BOIDC's penultimate round.
Older sibling Flynn said it's been a magical season to date - one made all the better by the cast around him.
"It's been quite a nice season actually. The team's been so supportive and we all back each other to do our thing," he said.
"When you look at the bowlers there's Sam [Macpherson], Jonah [Ruzgas] and Brad [Rayner]. It's such a strong attack, and I'm really privileged to be a part of that squad.
"You've just got to be ready to learn. Jameel [Qureshi] has played so many games for Central West. His cricket knowledge is outstanding. Being a team with guys like him, Peakers [captain Ryan Peacock] and Sam is amazing."
Younger brother Hugh worked his way into a first grade spot midway through the season and it didn't take him long to make his mark at the BOIDC level.
He'd made his share of half centuries in the past, at club and representative level, but his knock of 101 while opening the batting at the top grade is arguably one of the BOIDC's most impressive performances of the season.
"It was a pretty good moment. I'd never scored one before so it felt extra good to get it in first grade," he said.
"I got to around 30 and 40 and I was thinking to myself 'Yeah I can get my 50 here', but I've thrown it away so many times after getting to 50. Once I got to 50 I wasn't thinking of much else other than trying to stay around for that 100."
Hugh said he's excited to battle CYMS for the first time as Rugby chases an upset win.
"It could go either way. They're strong but we're a great side too," he said.
"I actually haven't played CYMS, because I've only been in the team for half a season, but I've heard they're a very good side. Hopefully it goes our way."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.