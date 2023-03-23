VIDEO: Bathurst smashed by rain bomb, Fire and Rescue at court house, power out in parts of city

BATHURST has been smashed by an afternoon storm that has brought heavy rain, thunder and lightning.
Rain starting falling in the CBD just before 4pm, quickly becoming torrential, with peels of thunder cracking over the city.
The rain washed muddy water and debris down streets across the city.
And the severe weather might not be over for the day: the Bureau of Meteorology's rain radar is forecasting more rain in the next hour.
The bureau's latest thunderstorm warning, issued at 3.45pm, said severe thunderstorms are possible at locations including Bathurst over the next few hours.
The bureau said Orange Airport recorded a 94km/h wind gust at 4.22pm and recorded 28.4 millimetres in the 30 minutes to 3.40pm.
MORE than 1700 homes are without electricity after the severe storm.
Essential Energy's website says 1702 properties are affected, covering Eglinton, Abercrombie, parts of Llanarth and Windradyne.
The power company says the blackout started just before 4pm, which is about the time the storm hit the city.
Meanwhile, fire trucks are outside Bathurst Court House.
A Fire and Rescue spokesman told the Western Advocate that two trucks and a Hazmat van were at the scene.
The spokesman said Fire and Rescue had been called to the scene due to the triggering of an automatic fire alarm, but did not have any more information as to why the Hazmat van might be needed.
THIS afternoon's downpour comes after Bathurst was soaked by its second wettest day of 2023 on Wednesday.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday morning, 16.2 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Bathurst Airport.
Come Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. There'll be another chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.
There's a very high chance of showers about the Blue Mountains, high chance elsewhere on Saturday, with another chance of a thunderstorm.
Rain is unlikely on Sunday and Monday, but showers are likely to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.
