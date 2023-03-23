Western Advocate
VIDEO: Bathurst smashed by rain bomb, Fire and Rescue at court house, power out in parts of city

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 24 2023 - 12:43pm, first published March 23 2023 - 4:37pm
BATHURST has been smashed by an afternoon storm that has brought heavy rain, thunder and lightning.

