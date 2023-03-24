Western Advocate
Nsw Council Elections

Meet the candidates on the ballot for the seat of Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:00pm
Eight candidates are on the ballot in Bathurst.

AS election day approaches, there are eight people vying for the chance to call themselves the Member for Bathurst.

Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

