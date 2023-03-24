AS election day approaches, there are eight people vying for the chance to call themselves the Member for Bathurst.
Election day polls will open at 8am on Saturday, March 25 and then close at 6pm.
These are the candidates, in the order they will appear on the ballot paper.
According to his election material, Mr Sinclair is "fighting for a fair go for Bathurst". He said he is committed to the protection of "our freedoms, our rights and our culture for generations to come" and would hold the major parties to account.
In her second time standing for office, this time at a state level, Ms Nankervis said she believes the Greens "are the only party that really has the strong commitment to dealing with climate change and local environment issues". She also said her put would "put people first".
As an economist, Mr Wilson says he is a "credible alternative" for voters in Bathurst. He said he is running to save farms and protect the livelihoods of farmers, to protect businesses and jobs, and to "speak truth to power and hold government accountable to taxpayers".
According to the Legalise Cannabis Party website, Mr Zbik identifies himself as medical cannabis user for chronic back pain and fibromyalgia. As a member of the Legalise Cannabis Party, he supports a legal and regulated cannabis market, and he wants to see "the hemp/cannabis innovation boom to hit Australia's shores to create new jobs and industries".
This is the second time Mr Begg has run for the seat of Bathurst on behalf of the Sustainable Australia Party. The real estate valuer, on-call fire fighter and farmer is said to be "disgusted by the state of our environmental protection, weakened by the present government", prompting him to run for the electorate.
As the current Member for Bathurst and Deputy Premier, Mr Toole is looking to be re-elected for a fourth term. He said he wants to "continue the momentum" and progress projects under way, including the upgrade to the Great Western Highway at Raglan, the redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital, and the investment into local water security projects.
The former Lithgow deputy mayor is the only independent in the field at this election. He said he thinks it's time to end the Nationals' hold on the electorate and says he is ready to stand against Mr Toole. He also claims he can do more for the Bathurst electorate as an independent.
The car detailer said he was inspired to run for the seat of Bathurst after the birth of his son in 2022. He is promising to "bring some lived experience into politics", and has identified health, education and regional roads as his top priorities for the electorate.
