THE long wait for avid op-shoppers in Bathurst is finally coming to an end, with a Salvation Army Salvos store opening its doors after a near two-year hiatus.
"Finally," said Cayte Moxom, area manager of Western NSW Salvos.
The new Salvos store will be located on the corner of George and Piper street - a bigger and better shopfront than the one previous, and is set to open on Thursday, April 27.
"We're really excited, this is a bigger space that we're moving into, at 122 George Street," Ms Moxom said.
Though the Salvos store will be in a brand new location, it will still have the same old Salvos feel that we know and love.
"It will have a whole range of everything that Salvos does," Ms Moxom said.
"We will have some furniture, we'll have clothing, we'll have homewares, we'll have books, and all of the things that people know us for."
But, there will also be a new addition to the Salvos store; an up-market section.
"This store will have a boutique section, which will have a bit of higher end clothing, and a bit more brand name clothing," Ms Moxom said.
"It will be at a bit of a higher price but ... we will have a whole lot of affordable clothing for people."
The amount of goods and clothing in the store, however, is all dependent on community donations, which will be accepted in store from Monday, March 27.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
As well as accepting donations prior to the store opening, volunteer applications are also welcome, and necessary.
As with the majority of Salvos stores and other op-shops, Bathurst Salvos will be volunteer-run and is in need of several applicants.
"We would love anybody who wants to volunteer to volunteer now," Ms Moxom said.
"They can go onto the Salvos store website and apply to volunteer now ... or they can just pop into the store and do it here as well."
Not only will the salvos store provide Bathurst with affordable clothing and appliances, all profits from the store will directly benefit the community .
"100 per cent of the profits we make go towards programs in the local community," Ms Moxom said.
These programs include the Salvation Army Mission services, such as assisting with homelessness and finances, as well as spiritual support and a life enrichment group.
The addition of the Salvos store will also help to encourage recycling and circularity within the region, with the acceptance of donations and the capacity for the resale of these items.
"We're not only trying to raise money for the community but to recycle clothing and to give things a second life," Ms Moxam said.
Though Ms Moxam said she is looking forward to all of the benefits that the Salvos can provide, she is also just looking forward to being back in Bathurst.
"It's been a long-time coming and we're just glad to be here," she said.
