Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

A new Salvation Army Salvos store to open along George Street, Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated April 4 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE long wait for avid op-shoppers in Bathurst is finally coming to an end, with a Salvation Army Salvos store opening its doors after a near two-year hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.