UNITS attached to the Bathurst State Emergency Service (SES) have received a number of call-outs across the local government area following torrential rain on Thursday.
Just before 4pm on Thursday afternoon, heavy rain fell across the city, which also brought lightning and thunder.
Superintendent Central West Command NSW SES, Joshua Clark, said the Bathurst unit has been alerted to nine incidents in the local government area by 5pm.
"Majority of those incidents at the present time relate to leaking roofs and trees down," he said.
"We currently have one tree reported down at the caravan park on the Sydney Road.
"There's a number of leaking roofs that our crews are attending to, one being a nursing home facility."
Mr Clark said there's been 44 incidents recorded across the Central West command, which also includes Orange.
He said he expects more call outs later this evening, as people make their way home.
"By 5.30pm at this time of evening, people will be making their way home, so we do anticipate that number will increase over the coming few hours, as people make their way home and see the damage," he said.
MORE than 1700 homes are without electricity after the severe storm.
Essential Energy's website says 1702 properties are affected, covering Eglinton, Abercrombie, parts of Llanarth and Windradyne.
The power company says the blackout started just before 4pm, which is about the time the storm hit the city.
Meanwhile, fire trucks are outside Bathurst Court House.
A Fire and Rescue spokesman told the Western Advocate that two trucks and a Hazmat van were at the scene.
The spokesman said Fire and Rescue had been called to the scene due to the triggering of an automatic fire alarm, but did not have any more information as to why the Hazmat van might be needed.
THIS afternoon's downpour comes after Bathurst was soaked by its second wettest day of 2023 on Wednesday.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Thursday morning, 16.2 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Bathurst Airport.
Come Friday, conditions will be partly cloudy, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening. There'll be another chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.
There's a very high chance of showers about the Blue Mountains, high chance elsewhere on Saturday, with another chance of a thunderstorm.
Rain is unlikely on Sunday and Monday, but showers are likely to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday.
