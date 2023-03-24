BATHURST has scored its first win of the 2023 soccer season, after two representatives teams enjoyed success at Goulburn on the weekend.
Bathurst District Football sent five teams to the Merino Cup, including three under 10s boys teams, an under 14s girls team and an under 16s girls team.
The under 10s boys were split into Sky, Navy and White, with the Sky team winning its age competition on Sunday, while the under 16s girls won too on Saturday.
Lance Bonham, who coached both teams to victory, said it was a great day for Bathurst, despite the hot conditions.
READ MORE:
"There were a lot of teams there but the teams we had there performed really well and stood up against the tough competition," he said.
"It was very hot, pushing close to 40 degrees. Each game got cut into quarters, to look after the players. It was tough."
Bonham said it was a great result for Bathurst, with the two wins a testament to the hard work of everyone involved.
"It goes to show the people that put the hard work during the week - the kids, coaches and parents - are being rewarded with a good performance," he said.
"There was a team that we took in the 10s that was a development team, so that will be there stepping stone for them getting better."
With the Bathurst District Football junior competitive season to start on Saturday, April 1, and the Western Youth League not too long after that, Bonham said the competition in Goulburn was good preparation for the season ahead.
"The under 10s team I took, we actually took them last year and treated them as the development team," he said.
"This year they came back into under 10s and it was good to see how much they've improved from the start of last year.
"It's a great confidence boost for them moving forward. Hopefully they can look after themselves in the season ahead."
The under 10s boys defeated Wagga in the final, with Thomas Roughley scoring the lone goal for Bathurst.
In the under 16s decider, Bathurst downed Goulburn in decider 2-0, with Jasmin Mitchell - who was selected to representative NSW Country at the 2022 National Youth Football Championships - scoring both goals.
The Merino Cup was organised by the Southern Tablelands Football Association, which was open to under 10s, 12s, 14s and 16s girls and under 10s, 12, 13s, 14s, and 16s boys.
Held in the pre-season, the competition caters to country association representative teams and metro community/development squads.
Over 200 players competed at the Cookbundoon Sports Ground on each day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.