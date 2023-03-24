MATES coming together, playing hard, but playing with a smile - that was what the late Brendon 'Stubby' Collits loved about rugby league and for the last decade that's how he has been honoured.
Mates, footy and smiles will be the theme this Saturday as well when the Forbes Magpies host St Pat's in what will be the final edition of the Brendon 'Stubby' Collits Memorial.
Collits, a Forbes native and Magpies talent who then lined up for St Pat's as a 19-year-old while studying in Bathurst, died in a car crash in 2013.
The annual pre-season match is an emotional day for all who attend.
"It's definitely a bit more special than just a pre-season game and that's for both communities too," St Pat's captain-coach Zac Merritt said.
"But it's 10 years, so this will be the last Stubby Cup game, just out of respect to Kath and the Collits family."
As Merritt indicates, the match means more than just a chance for the respective clubs to prepare for the season.
The Saints prop grew up playing his football in Forbes and frequently on the same field as a crafty number nine called Collits.
"I played with him right through in juniors as a kid in Forbes, he was always a year below, but I played with and against him," Merritt said.
"With Pat's when I first moved over in 2011, he was here and in '12 and '13, so I played a fair bit of footy with Stub.
"It will be a big day and it will be emotional for a lot of people there, so hopefully we can put on a bit of a show and celebrate a good life.
"I say it all the time, the way the two teams are connected are the way Stubby was. He was like one of those guys everyone wanted to be around, always happy, no negatives, he just brought people together and that's exactly what the day is all about."
The memorial was first played in 2014, with over 1,000 spectators watching on as Forbes beat the Saints 24-18 at Spooner Oval.
The next year the Saints won a nail-biter in Bathurst, holding on for a 20-18 victory.
The Magpies went back-to-back in 2016 (38-18) and 2017 (24-10), before a pair of thrilling draws were played out in 2018 (36-all) and 2019 (32-all).
The match was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but since its return to the calendar it has been the Saints who have prevailed over the Magpies.
Merritt's men will be aiming to make it a treble this Saturday, having beaten Forbes 28-22 in 2021 and 38-4 last year.
But Merritt also wants to give as many players as possible the chance to get some match practice against a quality rival.
The Magpies are the reigning Peter McDonald Premiership champions.
"Obviously we'll go over there and give them a good game, they're the defending premiers and there's a bit a stake being the last Stubby Cup," the captain-coach said.
"We also want to have a look at other blokes and give some guys that are coming over and want to have a bit of a run the chance to throw the ball around as well.
"I think I'm going to take a squad of 25 to 30, just to give everyone some game time and a little bit of fun on a special day.
"It's been a good battle, both teams turn up and make it a good day, so I can't see it being any different this weekend."
Three members of last season's under 18s outfit - Will Poole, Trae Fitzpatrick and Cooper Earsman - are amongst the players Merritt plans to use.
It will be a big day of football as the first grade match is one of five scheduled for the day.
Forbes and St Pat's will also play league tag and under 18s trials, while the Saints under 21s face the Orange Orangutans in the Western grand final.
There is also a charity match scheduled to raise funds for cancer research.
