Youth art workshops on offer at Evans Art Council

EVANS Art Council is calling on the community to get involved in its youth workshop program.
Being made possible thanks to a $10,000 grant from the NSW Government, the art program is open to all youth and community groups for young people aged four to 18.
Wendy-Lou Tisdell, of the Evans Art Council, said she wants to see more young people involved in art.
"A lot of families are doing it tough and we want kids to grow and see that there are other things to do than just electronics," she said.
READ MORE:
"We want our program to be available so young people can learn the craft.
"I'm starting off with the home school kids in April and they're doing some dot paintings."
The art council will be hosting an arts and craft expo on Sunday, at 7 Lee Street, Kelso, with people eager to get involved in the youth workshop program invited to register their interest there.
"This Sunday is just an introduction," Ms Tisdell said.
"They can come along and see what the tutors have on offer. They can have a bit of a try too.
"They can put their name down and see what time suits them. We're flexible, whether it's during the week, the afternoon or the weekend.
"You don't have to sign up for one, you can try different things."
Workshops on offer includes a number of different painting, such as drawing, oil, acrylic and silk, as well as beading, mosaic, paper beads, paper craft, resin, crochet, knitting, pottery, polymer clay, sewing and more.
Workshops will be held over the next two years and beyond and the booking fee is $5 per person, per class.
Materials for the workshops are provided free of change.
For more information or to register your interest, contact Ms Tisdell on 0427 455 466 or email wendylouct@gmail.com.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.