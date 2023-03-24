"WE haven't won anything yet" - that is the message that coach Tyson Medlyn has issued to his St Pat's players ahead of Saturday's Western Under 21s grand final.
Though St Pat's will, in fact, head into the decider against the Orange Orangutans undefeated this season, Medlyn is stressing his message because that success is no guarantee of a premiership.
It is something the under 21s competition, and the Saints themselves, have proved in the past.
In the inaugural edition of the competition in 2021, Dubbo CYMS went into the grand final undefeated only to lose to the Saints in a 20-16 thriller.
Last year the only game the Saints lost was to Dubbo CYMS in the decider, the Fishies enacting revenge with a 22-10 victory.
"We're minor prems, but we haven't won anything yet, so we have to look at it like the job's not done and we know that Orangutans are definitely going to be a lot better than when we played them before," Medlyn said.
"It's a 60-minute game and you have to play your best footy for those 60 minutes, it doesn't matter how you've gone throughout the season, you only have to get out of bed for this game.
"I've seen it a hundred times where teams go undefeated, they get to the grand final and then they trip over.
"Sometimes you can go into a final with a big head and can trip over that big head and it's all over.
"So yeah, we've got to make sure as a team we know that the job's not done yet, we have to turn up and give it our best."
While Medlyn knows there's still one very big challenge lying in wait on Saturday at Forbes' Spooner Oval, he is proud of what St Pat's has achieved in the under 21s competition.
Overall across the three editions, the Saints have only lost twice - to Forbes in the first year and Dubbo CYMS in the 2022 grand final.
This season they've notched up four wins and a 12-all draw with Nyngan on the way to qualifying for the cup grand final.
"That's what happens when you've got a good side," the coach laughed.
"It probably just goes to show how good our junior system is at Pat's and I'm just the lucky one who's had them when they're seniors.
"That's been the best thing about having the 21s competition, we've been lucky enough to be in it for three years and the boys are just getting better every year because they're getting six-seven extra games of footy at a high level.
"It's pretty much rep teams that are in it because they come from those good league areas."
While the Saints have been involved since day one, the Orange Orangutans formed this season specifically for the 21s competition.
The Orangutans lost just once on the way to the decider - falling 24-6 to St Pat's - and boast the competition's leading try-scorer in Josh Hardy.
The Orange side has also got Kyle Mawhinney - one of the Saints' former under 21s - at five-eighth.
"The Orangutans, they're a good side and have got one of our old players in young Mawhinney there. I know how good he is and what he brings, so they're going to be a good side," Medlyn said.
The Orangutans will be motivated to mark their first season with some silverware, but the Saints won't lack motivation either.
There are plenty of players from last year's squad who are back on deck and won't want to feel the bitter sting of disappointment that comes with losing a grand final again.
Medlyn has spoken about that loss with his players in the build up to Saturday.
"We won the first one and then last year we went down, if I could put my finger on the difference between those two games, the difference between the win and the loss was we played for the whole game the first time," he said.
"Last year we had the [Dubbo CYMS] on the ropes and there was still 15 minutes to go and then they scored three tries and put us to bed. If you looked at that game three-quarters of the way through last year, you'd have thought we'd win, but we fell away at the end.
"So we need to play until that final whistle goes and not get too happy with where we are at. In front or behind, we have to play for that full 60."
The grand final will be played at Forbes as part of a massive day of rugby league.
The St Pat's under 18s and league tag teams will be playing trials against Forbes, while the first grade outfits from both clubs will do battle in the Brendon 'Stubby' Collits Memorial.
"We're starting off that day so hopefully we can not only make Pat's proud, but Stubby's family too and make a good day of it," Medlyn said.
The grand final will kick off at 11am.
