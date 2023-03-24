Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

St Pat's to face Orange Orangutans in Western Under 21s grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
March 24 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Saints under 21s have made the Western grand final for the third consecutive season. Picture supplied

"WE haven't won anything yet" - that is the message that coach Tyson Medlyn has issued to his St Pat's players ahead of Saturday's Western Under 21s grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.