FROM humble beginnings in 1928 when a small group of returned servicemen decided to meet at Heaths Café, to a thriving community hub that now has over 15,000 members.
Next week, the Bathurst RSL Club will celebrate its 95th birthday.
The tireless efforts of the sub branch pioneers saw the opening of the clubrooms in October, 1933 on the current site in Rankin Street.
Six years later, in 1939, the sub branch formed the Diggers Club and constructed a new committee room.
In 1947, after World War II, the Bathurst RSL organisation was split into two sections, being the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch and the Bathurst Diggers Club, which today is known as the Bathurst RSL Club.
Marketing manager with the Bathurst RSL Club, Jann Van Der Sterren, said increased membership throughout the 1950s and 1960s of both the Bathurst RSL Sub-branch and the Bathurst RSL Club saw extensive development of the site.
This included the addition of the auditorium, dining room, kitchen, members lounge, administration offices, memorial dome, and more.
"The club also owned the bowling green, which was situated where the Bathurst Police Station is now," Ms Van Der Sterren said.
In 1975, a fitness centre (now Cityfit) was opened.
These assets were sold in the 1980s, however, five years ago the Bathurst RSL Club reacquired the Cityfit building.
Ms Van Der Sterren said subsequent renovations have seen the extension of the kitchen, the opening up of the auditorium, the renovation and extension of an alfresco dining area , and the addition of The Grind hole in the wall coffee shop.
"While many things have changed over the years one thing has not - the Bathurst RSL Club remains at the heart of the community," she said.
"Our values of respect, service and loyalty guide everything we do from providing the people of Bathurst with a great place to meet and socialise, to supporting a wide variety of clubs, community groups and charities with financial and in-kind support."
The club will celebrate its anniversary with a free morning tea for members on Tuesday, March 28 at 10.30am.
Members of the Bathurst RSL are invited to attend the festivities.
