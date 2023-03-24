THURSDAY'S torrential rain in Bathurst is a timely reminder for people to have their property prepared for storms.
Around 4pm on Thursday afternoon, Bathurst was smashed by a rain bomb that flooded streets around the city, before clearing up in the space of 45 minutes.
But the sudden downpour did result in a number of calls to the State Emergency Service (SES), with Superintendent Central West Command, Joshua Clark, confirming crews were called to 12 jobs in Bathurst.
"Across the Central West command, there were 59 incidents that SES crews attended," he said.
"There's still a number of jobs being done in Orange, but all the jobs in Bathurst have been completed now."
He said Thursday's sudden downpour is a timely reminder for residents to have their property prepared for the worst.
"There were quite a few leaking roofs but about half of them were tree jobs," he said.
"It's a timely reminder that people should listen to the advice about trimming their trees and preparing their property.
"We're still in storm season, so make sure you're undertaking those same jobs that you would to prepare yourself for a bushfire, as that'll help protect your house against storms.
"Clean your gutters, remove loose objects around the house and make sure trampolines are tied down too. Often they become a flying object in strong winds and storms."
Mr Clark said the SES is bracing for more storms in the next few days.
"Storms are likely to continue for the next few days, developing in the afternoon," he said.
"It's not unlikely to see what we saw yesterday across the next couple days.
"We do urge people to be mindful that it is storm season and if there is a severe weather warning, to expect heavy, dangerous rainfall, potential for flash flooding and damaging winds.
There was no significant damage caused by Thursday torrential downpour.
There's a very high chance of showers on Friday, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.
Saturday is expected to be cloudy, with a very high chance of showers about the Blue Mountains, high chance elsewhere. There's a chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe in the east.
