Lightning was cause of Thursday afternoon's Eglinton blackout, Essential Energy says

ESSENTIAL Energy says power was off for about three hours in Eglinton and parts of Bathurst yesterday due to the severe storm that hit the city.
An Essential Energy spokesperson said electricity network protection equipment operated automatically after lightning hit the network on Eglinton Road, switching power off to 1702 homes and businesses at 4.15pm.
The spokesperson said crews responded quickly, attending, making repairs, and then patrolling the powerline to ensure there was no further damage from the storm.
"After ensuring it was safe to do so, power was restored to customers by 7.00pm," the spokesperson said.
"Essential Energy sincerely apologises for any inconvenience and thanks customers for their understanding and patience as crews worked to complete repairs and restore power safely to customers."
The storm turned lower Keppel Street into a river and had other CBD streets awash.
