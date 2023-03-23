Western Advocate
Lightning was cause of Thursday afternoon's Eglinton blackout, Essential Energy says

Updated March 24 2023 - 11:53am, first published 10:00am
Rain pelts down in the Bathurst CBD during a severe storm on Thursday afternoon that also led to an electricity outage on the outskirts of the city.

ESSENTIAL Energy says power was off for about three hours in Eglinton and parts of Bathurst yesterday due to the severe storm that hit the city.

