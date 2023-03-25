HE called it a 'massive Hail Mary', but after lifting more than 140 percent of his own weight Stuart Halsey's long shot paid off.
It helped the Bathurst 17-year-old qualify for the junior Australian weightlifting championships.
Best known as a league referee, and one who weighs less than 55 kilograms, Halsey said the reaction of most people when he tells them about his new sporting passion is one of disbelief.
"Not many people really believe it, when I say I'm lifting people have a bit of a laugh about it ... then they are like 'Oh you're actually serious' and I'm 'Yeah, I'm serious'," Halsey said.
"So yeah, it's a bit of a shock when I tell people and they think it's a bit funny, but that's alright."
Halsey was introduced to weightlifting by his older brother Patrick. Though he initially wasn't interested in trying it himself, that opinion changed once he realised the sport had a competitive side.
He'd not played competitive sport since trading playing league to officiating.
"My older brother, about two years ago he started doing it and getting into it. He started doing very well and doing it more and more," Halsey said.
"At the start I thought that it's not really interesting to me and I didn't think I'd do it, but then I saw the Bathurst Strength and Conditioning gym had an eight-week weightlifting block and had a block competition at the end of that.
"When I saw that block competition, I thought that was pretty cool, I thought it would be a good competitive fix. Because I'm not playing footy anymore I don't get that."
So the next time Halsey saw an eight-week weightlifting block being offered by the gym, he signed up.
His interest was further fuelled when watching Patrick, who has gone from the under 23s 81 kilograms division to 89kg, lift at the senior national titles.
"I went down to Canberra to watch him at that and it was just really cool watching all that weightlifting," Halsey said.
It was his brother who encouraged him to try his hand at competitions and to try and qualify for a national titles.
So while still being eligible for youth (under 17) competitions, Halsey signed up for a junior (under 23s) qualifier and lifted in the male under 55 kilograms division.
In the snatch, where the lifter takes the barbell from the floor to an overhead position in a single motion, Halsey lifted 60 kilograms.
Then in the clean and jerk, which involves lifting to the shoulders first then hoisting the weight overhead, Halsey lifted 78kg.
Both were personal bests and his combined total of 138kg saw him take out first place in his division to qualify for nationals.
"Patrick mentioned it to me over the holidays when I started training and I thought it would just be a Hail Mary, but I thought I'd have a crack and see how I go," Halsey said.
"I had attempted those weights at training and I'd got the 60 kilos snatch, but in weightlifting you're not allowed to arm bend, you've got to have a straight lock of the elbows, and in training I had my arms bent, so it didn't really count.
"For the clean and jerk, I just couldn't get it at training, so it was a really big Hail Mary to do it at the comp.
"I've only been doing it for about three months, so it's pretty crazy to be able to do this. It's an awesome feeling, it's amazing."
Halsey will now attend the Australian Junior and Under 23 Championships in Townsville from April 21-23.
He also plans to compete at the youth nationals later in the year and at that stage hopes to be in the 61kg division.
While he's proud of his efforts thus far and that he has emulated his brother in qualifying for a national event, the competitive drive that Halsey enjoys will see him to work towards new personal bests.
"Now the gym is starting up a full-time weightlifting program, so you have the option of doing it two times a week or the top membership, which is what I'll be doing, which is four-five times a week," he said.
"It's not that big of a sport compared to others and to have two members of the same family doing the same sport and going to nationals is pretty cool.
"While I'm not up to Patrick's standard yet ... I'll definitely have him driving me a lot and with training he helps me a lot too."
