Western Advocate

Is it high time to think about how we'll live?

March 24 2023 - 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst's population continues to boom.

THE problem with having a number of current and proposed major developments in your city is that it can become quite difficult to hold them all in your head.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.