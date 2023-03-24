Is it high time to think about how we'll live?

THE problem with having a number of current and proposed major developments in your city is that it can become quite difficult to hold them all in your head.
The numbers start to lose their power to shock when you hear too many of them - $200 million here, $28 million there - so it's worthwhile having someone arrange them into some sort of shape for you.
Mayor Robert Taylor performed that duty when he spoke at the recent launch of Bathurst Regional Council's New Resident Guide, telling the crowd (which included local business people) that the city remains in good economic health and there is more investment to come.
As well as the $200 million Bathurst Hospital redevelopment, the $65m Simplot expansion and the $70m Great Western Highway duplication on the city's eastern edge, he mentioned $28m in capital works at Stannies, the proposed redevelopment at Tremain's Mill and the proposed multi-storey Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre as projects on the horizon.
The launch of the guide was about how council is attracting new citizens and helping them to settle into the city, but it was also about how Bathurst sees its future.
If there was ever any doubt, the New Resident Guide and its launch shows that Bathurst Regional Council remains committed to strong population growth - and is ever more sophisticated in achieving it.
It shows that the city knows where its new citizens are coming from (mostly areas on the outskirts of Sydney), it knows what many of its new citizens are looking for (a quieter lifestyle) and it knows what will be needed to keep the growth going (more properties in which to live).
On that third point, Cr Taylor mentioned both the Windy 1100 subdivision in the west of the city and the long-term plans for a massive expansion of Laffing Waters.
But in mentioning both the proposed Tremain's Mill redevelopment and the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre, perhaps Cr Taylor has also provided a clue as to how our city can absorb thousands of new residents without creating the sort of problems - traffic snarls, sprawling suburbia - that they are fleeing in the first place.
Though the debate about height in the CBD for commercial purposes remains fierce, Bathurst has yet to really turn its mind to how it feels about higher density in the city for residential purposes.
If Bathurst is going to continue to boom, then we'll have plenty of reasons to carefully consider how we want this booming city to look, live and work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.