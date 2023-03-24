Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Police appealing for information after home broken into on Lambert Street

By Newsroom
Updated March 24 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appealing for information following break-in on Lambert Street

Police are appealing for information following a break and enter at a home in the state's Central West earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.