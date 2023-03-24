Police appealing for information following break-in on Lambert Street

Police are appealing for information following a break and enter at a home in the state's Central West earlier this week.
Between 8.30am and 12pm on Monday, March 20, a home on Lambert Street, Bathurst, was broken into, with cash taken from a safe.
Officers attached to Chifley Police District were notified and commenced an investigation.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information - including anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious or may have dash cam vision - to contact Bathurst Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
