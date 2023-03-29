Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

John Charles Bortolazzo in Bathurst court after midnight fight at hotel

By Court Reporter
Updated March 29 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The outside of Bathurst Courthouse in September of 2022. File picture
The outside of Bathurst Courthouse in September of 2022. File picture

A BRAWL at a hotel in the middle of the night has been a turning point for a man who needs to stop drinking alcohol and deal with his grief, according to a magistrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.