THERE's no denying that the affordability of and accessing to housing in the Central West is nothing like it was just a few years ago.
Regional communities are being affected by a housing crisis, which has pushed many buyers out of the market and is also hurting renters, who are facing substantially higher rents and a lack of stock.
ACM journalists spoke to candidates across the electorates to find out what their parties would do to address the ongoing crisis.
According to Dubbo electorate incumbent Dugald Saunders, housing is the top priority of the NSW Liberal and Nationals government.
He said the focus is to increase diverse and affordable housing supply across the state, cut red tape in the planning system, and to pave the way for sustainable and resilient communities.
"Building the right homes in the right places is a big task with many moving parts - it cannot be fixed overnight. We are encouraging all parties to do their bit to help achieve these housing goals," Mr Saunders said.
"We're moving the levers within the planning system and backing our efforts with considerable investment.
"The NSW Liberal and Nationals Government has adopted all recommendations of the Regional Housing Taskforce as part of a comprehensive response to improve housing supply and affordability in the regions."
Deputy premier and the incumbent for the seat of Bathurst, Paul Toole, said there will be "a comprehensive plan to improve housing supply and affordability in regional NSW" if the current government is re-elected.
"Our plan is designed to deliver the 127,000 homes needed in the regions over the next decade. By unlocking land and fast-tracking more homes into construction," he said.
"And it's a plan backed by real money.
"Like the $174 million we're investing to build homes for teachers, nurses and police in the regions. We know that takes pressure off supply, including in the rental market.
"Like the $120 million we've investing to support the local infrastructure that will unlock more land for housing like water, sewer, electricity and local roads. And the $12 million in grants helping regional councils do the upfront planning work needed to speed up the housing delivery."
Mr Toole said a re-elected Liberal and Nationals Government would also introduce greater protection and support for renters.
"The reforms include a new optional three to five year standard lease agreement to incentivise longer term leases giving both parties certainty and a new rental bond rollover scheme," he said.
The Labor Party has laid out a strategy to make housing more affordable in NSW if it is elected.
This includes:
Abolishing the annual land tax, which critics call the "forever land tax", is something the Labor candidates in the Central West are passionate about.
"Not implementing the Liberal-National Party forever land tax is also a good measure that will save people a lot over the lifetime of owning their own home," Dubbo candidate Josh Black said.
Orange candidate Heather Dunn agrees, saying the party would work to make home ownership "more affordable for families".
Bathurst candidate Cameron Shaw, who has previously identified himself as a renter, said the rental market in NSW is "shocking" and Labor would work to address the issues.
He said Labor would directly intervene to deliver more rental housing stock in regional NSW, starting with a pilot build to rent scheme on the South Coast.
The party would also create a Rental Commissioner, protect tenants from unfair evictions by creating reasonable grounds for ending a lease, ban the practice of secret rent-bidding, and make it easier for renters to have pets in their homes.
Orange Greens candidate David Mallard said it needs to be recognised that housing is "a fundamental human right and everyone deserves a place to call home".
"Buying a home is getting further out of reach for many because state and federal governments have continued with policies that favour already-wealthy investors to buy more homes or that add fuel to the supercharged property market, such as first home buyers grants," he said.
He said the Greens would address some of these problems at the state level with policies that include:
Bathurst candidate Kay Nankervis said buyers and renters could benefit from the implementation of Greens' housing policies.
"The massive investment in social, affordable and subsidised homes we demand will increase housing supply and ease the upward pressure on rents across the Central West," she said.
The SFF party has identified supply as the main problem.
Orange candidate Aaron Kelly said more homes need to be built to ease the housing crisis.
"If elected, I will fight for more affordable homes to be built in the electorate of Orange, so we can not only house our existing residents but offer those who want to live here affordable housing so the electorate continues to grow," he said.
With regard to renters, Mr Kelly said the government needs to be "pushed into making a real commitment to building additional public and community housing".
"Multiple issues are impacting our regional communities that affect people's ability to rent," he said.
"We need to take a holistic approach to address this crisis, but increasing the supply of social and affordable housing will make a big difference."
The Liberal Democrats are running just one candidate in the Central West, Burchell Wilson, who is contesting the seat of Bathurst.
He highlighted immigration as one of the issues contributing to the housing crisis.
He said immigration could not be ignored and "is the one variable that governments can control that would have an immediate and lasting impact on the demand pressures in the housing market that are making housing unaffordable".
He emphasised, however, that his position on immigration should be seen "as a critique of immigration policy rather than immigrants themselves".
"Having flagged the elephant in the room on housing, we also need to address supply side constraints on the housing industry that limits the creation of new homes," Mr Wilson said.
"Crucially, more land needs to be released for housing and cutting red and green tape will lower the cost of construction and reduce the cost of a new dwelling.
"If you want to make housing more affordable, stop taxing it. The Liberal Democrats propose abolishing stamp duty, which will take almost $27,000 off the cost of a $700,000 home, with that amount now being available to contribute to a deposit."
