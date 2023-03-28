Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Allan James Dixon in Bathurst Local Court for driving with drugs

By Court Reporter
Updated March 28 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man booted out of driver's seat after stern warning from magistrate
Man booted out of driver's seat after stern warning from magistrate

A MAN who drove twice with methamphetamine in his system has disappointed a magistrate, who warned the 41-year-old to stay out of the driver's seat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.