Man booted out of driver's seat after stern warning from magistrate

A MAN who drove twice with methamphetamine in his system has disappointed a magistrate, who warned the 41-year-old to stay out of the driver's seat.
Allan James Dixon of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso, was disqualified from driving for eight months after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on March 22 to two counts of driving with drugs in his system.
Dixon was stopped behind the wheel of a silver Holden Omega by police about 3.15pm on August 8, 2022, on Bonnor Street in Kelso for random testing, court papers said.
After testing positive on an oral drug fluid test to methamphetamine, Dixon was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, he gave a second positive test for the drug, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
"About three days ago I was smoking it. I use it once a month, something like that," he said to the police.
The court heard Dixon was stopped in a red Holden Commodore by police on a separate occasion on August 24, 2022, about 3pm on Boyd Street in Kelso for testing.
He was taken into police custody after he tested positive for methamphetamine once again, which was confirmed by a second test at Bathurst Police Station and forensic analysis.
Dixon's Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Hollis, said it was clear his client's record didn't "entitle him to any leniency".
"I really am disappointed for you. Don't drive for a long time, Mr Dixon," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis warned.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.