Change to westbound lanes on the Great Western Highway on approach to roundabout at Ashworth Drive, Kelso

Updated March 24 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 2:30pm
The Ashworth Drive roundabout at Kelso. Picture: Google Earth.

TWO lanes of part of the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan are set to become one and will stay that way until late this year as work continues on the highway's upgrade.

