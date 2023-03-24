TWO lanes of part of the Great Western Highway between Kelso and Raglan are set to become one and will stay that way until late this year as work continues on the highway's upgrade.
Transport for NSW said, in a traffic alert released on Friday afternoon, that the westbound lanes on the highway will be reduced to one lane for 250 metres on the approach to the roundabout at Ashworth Drive "to manage traffic travelling around the work area east of Ashworth Drive".
The slip lane on the eastern side of the roundabout will also be closed to "help facilitate excavation work", according to Transport for NSW.
The changes will start this Tuesday, March 28.
Transport for NSW says a 60 kilometre an hour speed limit will be in place and the single lane closure will remain in place until the completion of the project, which is expected in late 2023.
It says the single lane closure will not affect access to businesses in the area.
Meanwhile, motorists are also being asked to note changed traffic conditions on the outskirts of Raglan this weekend.
Transport for NSW says work on the highway near the intersection with Ceramic Avenue, including the relocation of electrical infrastructure, will take place this Sunday, March 26 from 8am to 2pm, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a 40 kilometre an hour speed limit will be in place during work hours, which may affect travel times.
The Kelso to Raglan highway upgrade will create two lanes in both directions from Ashworth Drive to Napoleon Street and two lanes eastbound and one lane westbound from Napoleon Street to the east of Ceramic Avenue.
