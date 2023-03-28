Western Advocate
Court

Austin Richard King in Bathurst court for driving disqualified

By Court Reporter
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 12:00pm
A statue of Lady Justice holding her scales and a sword. File picture
TWELVE hours; that's how much time a man had left to serve on a disqualification period before he was caught by police behind the wheel.

