THE push for a permanent Changing Places facility to support the needs of residents and visitors with complex disabilities has reached an important milestone.
A development application has been lodged to demolish and rebuild a toilet block in lower William Street, with the Changing Places facility to be constructed as part of the project.
A Changing Places facility is a fully-functional public bathroom for people with complex disabilities, which enables them, their family and their carers to enjoy the community more freely.
In 2022, Bathurst Regional Council undertook a feasibility assessment of multiple locations in the city to determine the best site for the facility, including Hector Park and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery.
However, the Macquarie Playground Park in William Street was deemed the best candidate.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), the location is suitable as it allows for the renewal of the existing toilet block while also positioning a Changing Places facility close to an existing disability services provider, Vivability.
"The park currently has a public toilet facility which has been the subject of vandalism and the source of many community complaints regarding their decrepit nature and was identified as a candidate for asset renewal," the document states.
"Furthermore, the community has been advocating for some time for public amenities which provide for the needs of profoundly disabled persons.
"This site is conveniently located near to the headquarters of a local disability service provider who have agreed, due to their proximity, to maintain the proposed facility should it be situated in Macquarie Playground Park.
"The suitability of the proposal and the upgrade of the public toilets would provide a much-needed facility to the park for a wider community and any future events within the park."
In addition to the construction of the toilet block and Changing Places facility, council is proposing to construct a new footpath that would be wider to better accommodate wheelchairs and mobility aids.
The entire project is estimated to cost $860,000.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
