Bathurst's permanent Changing Places facility a step closer to reality

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 6 2023 - 6:00pm
The public toilet block in lower William Street is proposed to be demolished. Picture by Chris Seabrook
THE push for a permanent Changing Places facility to support the needs of residents and visitors with complex disabilities has reached an important milestone.

