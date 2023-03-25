WHAT'S the secret to the best democracy sausage?
According to Ben Murray, the main man serving up sausages and bacon and egg rolls at Raglan Public School on Saturday morning, it's all about the onion.
"It absolutely has to go on the top," he said while serving up breakfast to people polling at the school.
"It can never go on the bottom."
Mr Murray's family were joined by other volunteers at the school early Saturday, as they prepared to sell literally hundreds of sausage sandwiches, kilograms of bacon and countless eggs, along with home made cakes, to voters making their way to the school for the state election.
Mel Murray, who was working the barbecue alongside her husband and children, Jack and Felicity, said the P and F have been doing democracy sausages on polling day for years.
As the fundraising coordinator, she said they try and hold a barbecue whenever there is an election on, and she said since 8.30am Saturday, business had been brisk.
"We get volunteers to come and do the barbecue, sell cakes, parents cook and donate cakes for the cake stall, it's a really easy way for us to make a bit of money for the school," she said.
She said they have held a barbecue for at least the last four elections, and they are always big money makers for the P and F.
"We've got bacon and egg rolls, sausage sandwiches, steak sandwiches and drinks and the cake stall," she said.
By 9.50am, the barbecue had already sold five kilograms of bacon and 24 sausage sandwiches, and the day was shaping up to be a big one.
Mrs Murray said they started early, setting up at 7am and were ready to go when the polls opened at 8.30am.
She said they will be there until they sell out, which is expected to occur at about 3pm.
Her son Jack, who was on barbecue duty, said he was happy to come and volunteer, especially as he is a former student of the school.
He said thankfully the day was a bit cooler, and it wasn't too hot.
"I'm glad it's not as hot as it was last week," he said.
Mrs Murray said all money raised through the cake stall and barbecue will be used to buy students at the school new laptops.
