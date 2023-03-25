WHEN Bathurst voter Elizabeth Stoneman spotted incumbent Paul Toole at a polling booth on election day, she was quick to flag him down.
She had an important question on her mind: where do you stand on the Voice to Parliament?
The Voice would be a national group of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, who would advise parliament on matters that are important to improve the lives of Indigenous Australians.
A referendum is expected to be held in late 2023.
Ms Stoneman said it was important for her to know where Mr Toole stands on the matter.
"I think, in terms of the National Party, it is a key indicator of where they stand on issues for the community," she said.
She said his answer to the question, which she didn't reveal, would go towards determining how active she would be when it comes to community action on the Voice.
But the Voice wasn't the only issue on her mind when she arrived at the polls Saturday morning.
She was also considering government outsourcing of decisions and rail transport when she was casting her vote.
"[I'm thinking about] the amount of outsourcing that she state government does and how much it costs and the fact that they outsourced a decision on the new intercity trains and they're too big to fit through the heritage tunnels on the line between Lithgow and Katoomba," Ms Stoneman said.
While she was one of the voters to turn up at the polls on election day, many people in the Bathurst electorate opted to vote early.
More than 20 per cent had attended pre-poll by Wednesday afternoon, with that number growing to 41 per cent by the conclusion of early voting Friday evening.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.