NO matter who you vote for, what counts is showing up and participating in democracy.
That was the message from volunteers on Saturday, who took up their positions at the polling booths around Bathurst in the hopes of attracting last-minute votes for their chosen candidates.
For Dr Colette Keen, this was her first election as a volunteer and she was inspired to help after seeing the quality of the candidate put forward by the Greens, Kay Nankervis.
"The candidate is someone who I'm very impressed by and has a great heart and I think would be good for Bathurst," she said.
She found that most people were happy to take election material from her and, for the ones who weren't interested, they would politely decline.
"Everyone has been lovely and the people who've not wanted to take things have been very polite," she said.
"I thought it might be a bit aggressive, but no one has been aggressive and that's nice."
Dr Keen was also pleased to see families bringing children along with them, instilling the importance of voting in them from a young age.
She said it is important for people to exercise their right to vote, regardless of which party or candidate they support.
"For me, as a woman, I think so many gave their lives and their time for us to get the vote that to not vote is a crime essentially, and I think that people who don't vote or donkey vote, or don't put their thoughts into it, are basically giving up their right to have an opinion in the community," Dr Keen said.
"You've got to participate in democracy for democracy to happen."
A similar sentiment was expressed by Janette Finall, who was also a first-time volunteer.
"They need to [vote] if they want something to happen. They need to be in it, they can't just donkey vote ... you've got to be involved and think about it," she said.
Ms Finall was handing out election material on behalf of Paul Toole and the Nationals Party.
Like Dr Keen, she found most people to be pleasant and respectful, even if they didn't want to receive any election material.
Polls will remain open until 6pm on Saturday.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
