Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

Bathurst volunteers urge people to take their vote seriously at NSW election

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 25 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens volunteer Dr Colette Keen at Eglinton Public School. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

NO matter who you vote for, what counts is showing up and participating in democracy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.