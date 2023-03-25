HE has been the Member for Bathurst since 2011, but if he is successful in his quest for another term, this could be the first time Paul Toole serves his constituents in opposition.
Polls and bookmakers have the Labor opposition positioned to win the NSW election, a victory that would install a Labor government at federal, state and territory level everywhere except in Tasmania.
While Mr Toole said he wants to "wait and see" what the outcome is, he has considered the possibility that he might be in the opposition if he is able to retain his seat.
If that were to happen, he says, it would not change the way he advocates for the Bathurst electorate.
"Obviously, to be in government is very important for the community, but I tell you what, if anything is to change, I won't stop being a strong advocate for this community," Mr Toole said.
He stressed that he is a lifelong resident of the area, not "a blow-in", and would continue to be a passionate representative if re-elected.
Bathurst has been considered a Nationals safe seat for some time.
At the last election in 2019, Mr Toole secured 55.1 per cent of the first preference votes.
While he lost ground compared to the previous election in 2015, where he had 59.9 per cent of the first preference votes, he still had a clear hold on the electorate.
In 2019, his next closest rival, Beau Riley of the Country Labor Party, only had 20.5 per cent of the first preference votes.
There are seven other candidates contesting the seat of Bathurst in 2023, including Labor's Cameron Shaw.
Mr Toole is also up against Kay Nankervis (Greens), Craig Sinclair (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers), Antony Zbik (Legalise Cannabis Party), Michael Begg (Sustainable Australia Party), Burchell Wilson (Liberal Democrats) and Martin Ticehurst (Independent).
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
