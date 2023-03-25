WE'RE just minutes away from the first ballot papers being counted in the Bathurst electorate.
Polls closed at 6pm, which means the ballot boxes are now permitted to be opened so counters can start the mammoth task they have ahead of them.
The first votes to be counted in Bathurst will be ballot papers from the Westpoint early voting centre in Windradyne, which have been transported in a sealed box to the election manager's office in Robin Hill.
Election manager Stuart Evennett said the first preference votes will be counted first, followed by the two-candidate preferred, and then finally the Legislative Council.
Counts will also occur at other voting centres, with the results to be called in to the election manager's office, which has a strict protocol in place to verify the information it is receiving is valid.
Candidates and political party representatives are permitted to view the counting process.
"For complete transparency, all candidates and political parties are permitted to have scrutineers present. They are not only allowed, but strongly encouraged to be present," Mr Evennett said.
The general public will be able to see the results as they come in via the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Mr Evennett said the first of the results will likely be published at around 6.30pm Saturday night.
The counting comes after a busy week of voting in Bathurst, in which 23,478 of the electorate's 57,279 enrolled voters opted to cast an early ballot.
Mr Evennett was pleased with how election day ran, with a couple of illegal election posters seemingly the only issue of significance reported on Saturday.
"Today in Bathurst all the voting centres across our vast electorate ran very smoothly," he said.
"There were some unregistered and therefore illegal election posters displayed. After I received these complaints, as election manager, I responded accordingly and the posters were removed.
"I take this opportunity to thank the voting public for their patience and also a huge thanks to the diligence of all the elections staff across the 40 voting centres."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.