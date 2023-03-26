THE smile on James Locke's face could hardly have been bigger on Saturday night at the Bathurst Paceway - it was the smile that comes after winning a final on a $51 outsider.
Few people gave Locke any chance of winning the Honouree Stakes Final (1,730 metres) aboard Joetomo from a barrier seven draw - even the gelding's Cowra trainer Anne O'Connor had her doubts.
But the 18-year-old driver, who only 24 hours posted his first metropolitan win, had faith in the seven-year-old.
That faith was rewarded as Joetomo won an excellent duel down the home straight to beat out hot $1.85 favourite Anna Love.
"I did think he could win actually, if they ran along. The race had to be run to suit obviously, but yeah I did rate his chances before the race," Locke said.
"When he was able to grab the favourite's back and get a tow right round the corner to the top of the straight, it was a bonus."
The opening race on a huge finals night for the annual Gold Crown Carnival, the Honouree Stakes Final was delayed by just under an hour due to lightning strikes.
But once the final got underway, the race was as electric as the storm prior.
The speed was on from the get go and it was the Nathan Turnbull trained and driven On Deadline who emerged as the leader.
Then Bernie Hewitt's Always Thunder circled the field and as the bell for the final lap sounded, took up the lead.
The first quarter was covered in a blistering 26.8 seconds.
On Deadline and Always Thunder continued to battle up front, but behind them there were threats.
They included Brad Hewitt's Anna Love, the mare who was the fastest qualifier - she won her heat in a 1:55.1 mile rate - and favourite even though she'd drawn barrier 11.
When she made her charge from the rear of the field and the early tempo saw the leaders tire, it seemed as if Anna Love would live up to that favouritism.
But following behind Anna Love was Locke on Joetomo. As the field neared the final bend, that rank outsider was the only one who could go with the favourite.
Anna Love led into the home straight but Joetomo kept on coming. He won by a neck in a career best 1:54.0 mile rate, with third placed Prince Of Peace ($23) more than 13m further back.
It was the biggest upset of Joetomo's 72-start career.
It was also his biggest win in 42 starts for 68-year-old trainer O'Connor and judging by his smile, a massive thrill for Locke as well.
"Just as we turned into the back straight Brad took off and I was able to tag on his back and kept following him around the corner," Locke said.
"His one kept fighting hard down the straight, but he was just too strong in the end.
"When I got to about his girth I realised that his one was starting to struggle, Brad's horse kept fighting on, but we got it.
"Big two nights, got my metro win [Friday] and the final tonight, yeah it was good."
