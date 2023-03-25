Western Advocate
Nsw Election

Paul Toole claims victory as counting continues in Bathurst

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 25 2023 - 10:54pm, first published 7:00pm
Incumbent Paul Toole pictured on election day. Picture by Phil Blatch

UPDATE - 10.45PM 

ALTHOUGHT Paul Toole has claimed victory, the counting is nowhere near over in Bathurst.

