ALTHOUGHT Paul Toole has claimed victory, the counting is nowhere near over in Bathurst.
As of 10.45pm, there had been 23,114 ballots counted in the electorate.
Mr Toole had secured 12,507 - or 54.11 per cent - of the first preference votes.
The Labor candidate, Cameron Shaw, continues to trail behind the Nationals candidate, with 16.48 per cent of the first preference votes so far.
The table below shows how the votes are stacking up so far.
Counting is understood to have concluded for the night.
Volunteers will have a break on Sunday and will resume counting on Monday morning.
INCUMBENT Paul Toole remains in the lead, but as more votes are counted his overall percentage continues to drop.
The Nationals candidate now holds 51.43 per cent of the 11,602 votes that have been counted so far.
He is still well ahead of his next closest competitor, Labor's Cameron Shaw, who has 16.65 per cent.
This is how things stand with the rest of the candidates for the seat of Bathurst.
WITH more than 1200 ballots now counted, incumbent Paul Toole remains in front.
His lead has narrowed, though, with his share of the votes dropping to 53.92 per cent.
Labor candidate Cameron Shaw, who has attracted 14.83 per cent of the votes, is now his closest competitor.
Martin Ticehurst, the only independent in the field, has surged ahead to nab third place and now holds 10.67 per cent of the votes.
You can see the rest of the vote share below.
The votes counted so far have come from the voting centres of Black Springs Public, Bowenfels Presbyterian, Glen Alice Public, Hampton Public, Ilford Public, Rockley Public, Trunkey Public, and Zig Zag Public.
NATIONALS candidate and incumbent Paul Toole is in the lead after the first votes for the Bathurst electorate have been published.
So far, Mr Toole has received 61.72 per cent of the first preferences votes.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Trailing behind him is Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Craig Sinclair, who has received 15.62 per cent of the votes counted.
Next is Labor's Cameron Shaw (9.38 per cent), followed by the Greens' Kay Nankervis (4.69 per cent), Burchell Wilson of the Liberal Democrats (3.52 per cent), the Legalise Cannabis Party's Antony Zbik (2.34 per cent), independent candidate Martin Ticehurst (1.95 per cent), and then Michael Begg from the Sustainable Australia Party (0.78 per cent).
These results were accurate as of 6.51pm.
The votes counted so far were cast at the Rockley Public and Trunkey Public voting centres, with a total of 265 ballot papers counted.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.