FROM a Major casualty to a Major Delight once more - that was the tale of the 2023 Bathurst Gold Bracelet series.
On Saturday night at the Bathurst Paceway, five days after Major Delight had suffered the first loss of her stellar career, she bounced back in emphatic fashion.
She showed why she is one of the best three-year-old fillies in Australia as she won the Group 2 Gold Bracelet Final (1,730 metres).
Not only did Major Delight make it 10 wins from 11 starts in taking out the $100,000 final, she did it from barrier eight in a field packed with class.
So classy that it included three locally trained fillies with Group 1 victories on their record in Bernie Hewitt's Jewel Melody, Ashlee Grives' Saveeon and Steve Turnbull's Windy Hill Tara,
So classy that it also included the 2022 Tatlow Stakes winner Tempting Tigeress and 2023 Raith Memorial champion Tin Tin Jo.
It showed that getting run down to place second in her Gold Bracelet Heat was just a minor hiccup.
"She was super strong tonight," driver Mark Pitt said.
"There probably were a few question marks from her heat, but like I said before the race, she does race best outside one, she does get a little bit lost out in front.
"She just proved how good she was tonight."
While it was Soho Seraphine, the NSW Oaks runner-up, who flew out of barrier seven and crossed to take the lead in the opening moments of the final, Major Delight was there on her shoulder.
As the bell sounded Pitt was two metres off the lead with the $2.40 favourite, but with Jewel Melody - last year's Gold Tiara winner - enjoying the gun trip one out and one back, it set the scene for an exciting finish.
Down the back as the speed was on through a 28.2 seconds split, Major Delight closed within a neck of the lead.
It was a lead Major Delight quickly snatched as the field entered the home straight, while behind her Jewel Melody and Tempting Tigress were flying too.
But it was Major Delight's night as she won by 2m in a 1:55.6 mile rate over Jewel Melody ($8.50). Tempting Tigress ($2.90) was a short half head further back.
"It's a tough thing, but once she hit the front I knew she'd take a lot of getting past," Pitt said.
There was another special note to Major Delight's win as well. It came 13 years after her mother Lady Euthenia had won the Gold Bracelet Final.
Lady Euthenia's win came at the old Showground Paceway in a 2:01.1 mile rate.
"It is super special, the mum winning and then the daughter winning, so let's hope we can keep that honour roll going," Pitt said.
