TALK about putting the sprint into sprint lane - Banbridge's explosive turn of speed down the home straight provided a thrilling finish in Saturday night's Gold Chalice Final.
It was a burst of speed which blew away Bainbridge's more fancied rivals in the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's Group 2 feature for three-year-old colts and geldings.
The $15 chance went from third to first in a flash as trainer-driver James Rattray guided him into the sprint lane and 100m out from the post it was clear the $100,000 final was his.
It was the fastest win of Bainbridge's career and while the rapid acceleration caught out his rivals, it came as little surprise to Rattray.
"He was really loaded and looking for a run the whole way around the turn," the 37-year-old Exeter trainer said.
"He'd been running good sectionals at smaller tracks and he's sort of just coming into it and learning how to race, he's finally doing it.
"To race this horse with my main client and to get the job done, yeah it's amazing."
While few had really expected Bainbridge to feature as he qualified for the final via a third placing in his heat, Rattray was smiling when he saw the barrier draw.
His Captaintreacherous x Miss Fantastic gelding had drawn barrier two and with the emergency in one, he knew he could find a good trip in the 1,730 metres decider.
"I thought he'd be thereabouts after his heat, he was really good in his heat after a bad draw and his form before that was good," Rattray said.
"For this he had the draw to hold it up a bit early and to play it out."
Bainbridge began well on the inside for Rattray to take the lead, but plenty of eyes were also on the rear of the field.
That's where Nathan Turnbull's hot $1.28 favourite Better Be The Best was after putting in some rough strides from the start.
But Better Be The Best quickly found his rhythm and charged from last to first. As the bell for the final lap sounded, Turnbull was in control.
Better Be The Best led by a neck down the back straight over Naturally Gifted - the horse he'd beaten by a head in the NSW Derby three weeks earlier. Spectators were anticipating another tight finish between the pair.
All the while Bainbridge was under lock and key in third just waiting for his chance.
That chance came thanks to the sprint lane.
As Better Be The Best and Naturally Gifted went at each other at the top of the straight, Pitt could feel his gelding was ready to unleash and got him a clear run down the sprint lane.
From that point on it was game over. Pitt's decision to surrender the lead to Better Be The Best earlier paid off.
"He came really solid and I would've had to work to hold him, he's a good horse to follow so I did that," Pitt said of his move.
"I took a punt and yeah, it worked."
Bainbridge won by 4m over Catalpa Rescue ($15), with Naturally Gifted ($9) third and Better Be The Best having to settle for fourth.
