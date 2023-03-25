DRIVE it like you stole it, especially when you're driving a something with a jet engine.
While star reinsman Rickie Alchin declared it was all about the talent of Lux Aeterna on Saturday night, his bold drive was also a key to winning the 2023 Gold Tiara Final.
Many pundits had questioned whether the $150,000 Group 1 final at the Bathurst Paceway would be where Lux Aeterna's unbeaten run would end after she drew barrier 10.
But Alchin backed the quality of the fastest two-year-old filly in Australia. His drive it like you stole it mentality paid off.
So while he proclaimed "I didn't do anything" as he climbed out of the gig, owner Rosario La Spina made it clear what he thought of Alchin's effort.
"He did plenty. It's one of those things, if you make a decision 10 metres later or 10 metres earlier it can cost you the race, so he got it exactly spot on," La Spina said.
"When you draw the back line, you're always at the mercy of what is in front of you.
"So then there was a scratching, she was two on the back line but came into one on the back line, then we thought 'This is getting worse'.
"But fortunately Rickie summed up the situation, he said 'I've got what I think is the best horse in the race, so I'm going to drive her like that'.
"He did and she was strong enough to hold on in the end, she deserved that because she did all the work."
Despite her tricky draw, Lux Aeterna still started as the $2.15 favourite for the 1,730 metres decider.
It was a price given not only because the Captaintreacherous x The Arch Nemesis filly had a three from three record, but because 12 months earlier at the Bathurst Paceway Alchin had won both the Gold Crown and Gold Bracelet finals.
It was Eye Believe ($16), who only gained a start in the final due to a scratching, that was the surprise early leader.
But as Amanda Turnbull set the tempo with her in front, behind Alchin set off three and four wide in search of the lead.
Lux Aeterna showed her speed as she hit the front with a lap to travel, but the question was had Alchin used too much petrol in getting her there?
The answer was soon apparent. Lux Aeterna had plenty left.
She put tempo into the race to string the field out behind her and when Eye Believe attacked down the home straight, Lux Aeterna was good enough to hold her off.
She won by 2.3m in a 1:55.8 mile rate.
It was Alchin's 400th career win as a trainer and his seventh Group 1 win as a driver.
"To Rickie and the team, we thank them all because they're good people and they deserve all the success they get," La Spina said.
Just as the win added to Alchin's impressive haul at the annual carnival, it was more golden trophies for the Queensland based La Spina family too.
They also owned the 2007 Gold Tiara victor Armida as well as last year's Gold Crown victor Tardelli.
"It's just unbelievable and honestly I would love everyone to have that feeling because it's the greatest feeling," La Spina said.
"You know how hard it is, you see them born, you go and buy one at the sales and you're just every day hoping that they make the grade.
"Getting them into a Group 1 race and winning it is the icing on the cake. We never take it for granted and are really grateful."
There was also a surprise promise from La Spina - the renowned Australian operatic tenor said he'll sing the national anthem if he is present at next year's finals night.
