Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Lux Aeterna extends her unbeaten record by winning the Gold Tiara Final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 26 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rickie Alchin drive Lux Aeterna holds off Eye Believe to win the Gold Tiara Final. Picture by Chris Seabrook

DRIVE it like you stole it, especially when you're driving a something with a jet engine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.