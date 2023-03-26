WHEN you're the lower-ranked side in a finals cricket fixture there's always the chance that the team higher on the ladder will happily eat as much time off the clock while batting.
Rugby Union found out what it was like to be on the end of that across an arduous weekend at Riawena Oval.
They were knocked out of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition at the preliminary final stage by an Orange CYMS side who spent 138 overs out in the middle before declaring at 8-316.
Charlie Tink was the standout for CYMS as he finished unbeaten on 124 off 287 balls.
Their Bathurst opponents didn't attempt a reply and the game was called to an early end at 2.30pm on Sunday.
As CYMS finished higher on the ladder the draw meant that they would progress through to the grand final to take on Cavaliers in an all-Orange contest next weekend.
CYMS had won a thriller between themselves and Rugby during the regular season - by just 13 runs - and the weekend's preliminary final was expected to be another great battle.
But the green and golds played it perfectly.
Rugby had won the toss and elected to field but they found the going tough over all of Saturday and nearly half of Sunday's action to make inroads with the ball.
Stand-in Rugby skipper Sam Macpherson said CYMS played well to the pitch and competition conditions.
"Full credit to CYMS batting," he said.
"They batted to a plan which their regular season allowed them to do - finishing higher on the ladder.
"Obviously winning the toss and sending them in was to try and force a result. We were backing ourselves to chase 300 off 50 overs at that ground if we had to.
"Over the whole 140 overs, we didn't do a whole heap wrong, the pitch was lifeless and they batted to the conditions. We only dropped one catch in the 130th over."
Along with Tink three other CYMS players all faced more than 100 deliveries in a slow and methodical two days out in the middle.
Top order batters Rory Daburger (24 off 124 balls) and Will Oldham (23 from 108) helped CYMS get off to a solid start, before Mac Webster (42 from 149) combined with Tink in a match-defining eighth wicket stand.
Tink and Webster took the match out of Rugby's hands by putting on a 106 run partnership to take their side to 299 before Webster was finally dismissed.
Hugh Le Lievre (7 not out) and Tink continued on for a little while longer before the teams came to an agreement to end the game.
Other useful knocks over the course of the two days came from skipper Tom Belmonte (24) and Luke Hunter (25).
In all, CYMS faced 828 deliveries to grind out the draw.
Rugby's opening bowler Jonah Ruzgas was the best of the Bathurst side's attack with 4-71 off his team-high 27 overs.
Flynn Taylor was the next best bowler with 2-78 from his 23 overs.
Macpherson went at an economy rate of just one run an over for his 1-26.
Rugby's bowlers would finish the innings with a staggering 39 maidens.
