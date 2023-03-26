Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Panthers narrowly miss out of Blayney Reserve Grade Knockout final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 27 2023 - 9:47am, first published March 26 2023 - 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DEFENDING Group 10 reserve grade premiers Bathurst Panthers went close but couldn't quite go the distance during Saturday's OAMS Reserve Grade Knockout at King George VI Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.