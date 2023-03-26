THE upcoming Peter McDonald Premiership season will be starting a little bit earlier than St Pat's were expecting after a new draw was released by the board to accommodate for withdrawn sides.
The withdrawal of both Cowra Magpies' first grade side and the Wellington Cowboys' under 18s teams meant the PMP board had to restructure parts of the draw.
Among the most significant of the chances is St Pat's now starting their season a week earlier than expected against the Nyngan Tigers on the weekend of April 15 and 16.
The Saints were originally scheduled for a round one bye.
NSW Rugby League regional manager Tim Del Guzzo said the remainder of the round one draw remains untouched, as does the placement of the season's blockbuster contests.
"The draw will still have the headline match ups of the previous draw, such as Mudgee versus Forbes in round one, Panthers versus St Pat's before the Panthers game, Forbes versus Orange CYMS in round two, Orange CYMS versus Dubbo CYMS in round eight and Mudgee versus Dubbo CYMS in round nine," he said.
"The process of creating a new draw began as soon as Cowra informed the PMP board that they weren't willing to field a first grade side. The new draw has had its challenges, not least of which were the time pressures involved in getting it together before this Saturday's opening round.
"However, the process was able to flow pretty well with both the Group 10 and Group 11 boards committing from the start to do whatever they could to help Cowra through a tricky situation.
"Pleasingly, we were able to accommodate Cowra's lower grades as well as stick to the four grade structure that was preferred by all clubs."
St Pat's weren't originally scheduled to meet Nyngan at any point during the 2023 season.
However, the new draw brings together two of last year's best junior teams in the region for an unexpected grand final match.
"The first round looks the same as the previous draw, the only change being that Nyngan will now travel to Bathurst to take on St. Pats instead of playing Cowra as originally scheduled," Del Guzzo said.
"This change brings the unexpected benefit of last year's under 18s grand finalists getting a rematch in round one."
The Magpies were rocked by injuries throughout the 2022 PMP season and would go on to lose their last 10 matches of the season.
Their player situation this year is an added blow for a club trying to keep up with the rest of the Western region in a new era for the game.
Del Guzzo said that, from his discussions with the Magpies, he expects the club to bounce back with a healthy and competitive first grade team in the future.
"Cowra's withdrawal was largely to do with the overall quality of their first grade squad and not to do with lack of players. The Cowra committee were convinced that their young squad weren't up to a full season of the rigours of PMP football and saw withdrawal from first grade as more of a duty of care thing," he said.
"A couple of other things to keep in mind are that with the dawn of the PMP and the lifting of standards in the major competition there was always going to be some clubs that felt their place was in a second division competition that was more akin to the former Group competitions.
"Cowra are wrestling with that possible reality at the moment. They are not lost and won't be. The Cowra Magpies are a proud club that will not only bounce back, they will have a great season in reserve grade, league tag and under 18s."
Del Guzzo said that the consultation between clubs throughout the creation of the Peter McDonald Premiership draw has been a positive process.
It gives him confidence that the sport in the region is in a positive place moving forward.
"Communication has been a pleasing constant. Cowra's situation might seem sudden from the outside looking in. However, we wanted to give the club as long as possible to make a decision and provide support either way as best we could," he said.
"They are an important part of the PMP, Group 10 and rugby league in the region and we wanted them to know that.
"The Western region has a NSWRL backed major competition played between the best 12 clubs in the region stretching from Lithgow to Nyngan and everywhere in between. We're the only true country region that can boast this.
"The under 18s competition is 12 clubs strong with 14 clubs contesting the reserve grade and league tag competitions. Our second division competitions in Castlereagh Cup and Woodbridge Cup continue to grow in size and the region hit 10,000 registered participants for the first time ever in season 2022.
"While the Cowra situation is not ideal, the overall rugby league landscape in the west is healthy."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
