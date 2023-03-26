Another severe warning as run of autumn storms for Bathurst continues

BATHURST is under another severe thunderstorm warning on Monday morning as an unsettled end to March continues.
The Bureau of Meteorology says severe thunderstorms are possible in locations including Bathurst, Blayney, Hill End and Orange over the next several hours.
There was a total of 31 millimetres recorded in just 30 minutes at Orange to 7.15am, according to the bureau.
The stormy weather on Monday morning follows the city being hit by a rain bomb last Thursday that turned lower Keppel Street into a river and led to a power outage in Eglinton and parts of Llanarth and Windradyne when lightning hit the network.
As of 7.45am, storms were approaching the city from the west.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.