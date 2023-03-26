Another severe warning as run of autumn storms for Bathurst continues

Western Advocate
Another warning as run of autumn storms for Bathurst continues

Updated March 27 2023 - 7:46am, first published 7:40am
BATHURST is under another severe thunderstorm warning on Monday morning as an unsettled end to March continues.

