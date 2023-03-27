ASH Cosgrove might have been surprised when he was handed the best on ground trophy for his performance in Saturday's Western Under 21s grand final, but when it comes to big games he's a proven Pat's performer.
As the Saints beat the Orange Orangutans in a 30-28 golden point thriller at Forbes' Spooner Oval, it marked Cosgrove's seventh premiership in the blue and white.
Cosgrove was part of a dominant group that played together through the Group 10 Junior Rugby League ranks.
They iced their junior years with a 24-18 win over Orange CYMS in the 2018 under 16s grand final. It was their fifth premiership success.
Cosgrove scored twice in that grand final as he starred in the number one jumper.
In 2019 as an under 18s, Cosgrove and his Saints won another premiership, beating Bathurst Panthers 20-8 on grand final day.
This time Cosgrove lined up in the centres and yet again he proved to be a damaging a ball runner.
At the same time Cosgrove was building his reputation as one of the most exciting players in both Group 10 and Western Division, the Penrith Panthers were watching.
He played Harold Matthews Cup with them in 2018, scoring six tries during the regular season, and in 2020 made his SG Ball debut as a Panther.
But now he's back from Penrith and he's added a Western Under 21s title to his St Pat's resume.
He did it alongside some of those Saints that he called team-mates as a junior - the likes of Josh Hanrahan, Cooper Ackroyd, Michael Clarke and Jack O'Neil.
"This was my first under 21s one, it was pretty unreal," Cosgrove said.
"I'd played with most of those boys before, well probably half of them I did, half I didn't.
"It's been a long couple of years, but it's good to be back at Pat's. Things are looking good."
Knowing what many of his fellow Saints were capable of, Cosgrove didn't lose faith when the Orangutans zipped out to a 16-point lead in the final.
While the Orange side was playing well, the talented centre knew the Saints could be much better that what they showed in the first half.
"It was a hard game and we didn't start the best either, which made it even harder," Cosgrove said.
"Nah I didn't think we were out of it though, I always thought we had a chance. It was only 16-6 at half-time, so I thought we were still in it.
"We weren't playing our best, so I knew if we played better we could get back in the game. We were only down by 10 points and we played terrible in the first half."
As Cosgrove predicted, the Saints were able to turn things around as they forced extra-time then snatched the win in golden point. He had plenty to do with that.
He made good metres, he supported his team-mates and he helped set up tries.
"I took a fair few carries and got two try assists. The one we got in golden point and Tekaokao's [Kairimu], he was my winger," Cosgrove said.
"The golden point one our five-eighth broke the line, passed to me I ran, drew the fullback and passed it to Ryan [Small]."
While it was a performance that shows why the Saints are so excited to have Cosgrove back for the season, he felt the best on ground award should have gone to one of his team-mates.
He said Aiden Stait's effort once he was injected into the forward pack - he scored the Saints' first try - was what shifted momentum.
"I think having AJ come off the bench, I think he changed the game completely," he said.
"I thought he was going to get it [best on ground]."
Now he's won a 21s title, Cosgrove's focus will switch to the Saints' campaign in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
He lined up at centre as the Saints made the Bathurst Panthers Knockout final, but is unsure where he will start once the season proper commences.
"I haven't locked anything down at centre at the moment so I'm not sure where I'll be playing. I'll have to wait and see," he said.
"But I'm happy to jump in anywhere."
If history has taught us anything, no matter what number jumper Cosgrove wears he'll be a threat for the Saints.
