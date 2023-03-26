Western Advocate
Court

Former NSW Labor minister Ian Macdonald jailed again over coal mine deals in the Hunter Valley

By Miklos Bolza
Updated March 27 2023 - 9:01am, first published 8:58am
Former NSW Labor minister Ian Macdonald has been jailed again over corrupt conduct in office, this time over his granting of the Doyles Creek mining licence.

A former NSW Labor minister, and one-time Orange resident, who used his position to corruptly benefit an ex-union leader over a coal mine potentially worth $9.1 billion in the Hunter Valley has received a second jail sentence.

