Weather

Heavy rain brings Bathurst its wettest day of 2023

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 27 2023 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
A car drives through rain water in George Street on Monday morning. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

A BURST of morning rain has brought Bathurst it's wettest day of 2023.

