A BURST of morning rain has brought Bathurst it's wettest day of 2023.
To 9am on Monday morning, 21.4 millimetres of rain had been recorded at the Bureau of Meteorology's official gauge at the Bathurst Airport.
Rain started falling around 5am and continued consistently until 9am.
The rainfall is the most in a 24-hour period for this year, eclipsing the previous record of 19mm back on January 2.
More rain is expected in the coming days, with showers increasing on Tuesday, with a high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Possible rainfall is between 2-10mm.
On Wednesday, there's a very high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. There's a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Possible rainfall is between 3-15mm.
Conditions are expected to clear up on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions.
